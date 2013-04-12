Report: Miami Dolphins targeting linemen in NFL draft

Despite a heady rush of free-agent signings, the Miami Dolphins still have needs on both sides of the ball.
The offense could use a left tackle after longtime bookend Jake Long departed for the St. Louis Rams. On defense, another pass-rushing end would make sense for Miami's four-man front.
Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reported Friday that after talking with free agent Eric Winston, the Dolphins have held off pursuing available offensive tackles Bryant McKinnie and Tyson Clabo in hopes the void on the line can be filled in the 2013 NFL Draft.
The Dolphins also hasn't ruled out adding John Abraham to the mix on defense after initial conversations, but they "have not pursued" the former Atlanta Falcons pass rusher for the same reason as the others, according to Jackson.
Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland confirmed Thursday that finding talent for the offensive line is an overt need, largely because moving Jonathan Martin to the left side is a questionable move.
With 11 draft picks and six in the first four rounds, the Dolphins have the ammunition to move up, down and all over the board. That's why Miami is in no rush to patch holes with another aging veteran unless they have to.