Report: Miami Dolphins eye Monroe, Veldheer, Saffold

NFL teams got the green light to begin placing calls about free agents as of noon on Saturday.
To the surprise of no one, new Miami Dolphins general manager Dennis Hickey already has touched base with a fistful of offensive linemen.
Separatereports had noted the team's strong interest in left tackles Branden Albert of the Kansas City Chiefs and Eugene Monroe of the Baltimore Ravens.
On Saturday, the team began reaching out to Oakland Raiders left tackle Jared Veldheer and versatile St. Louis Rams offensive lineman Rodger Saffold, in addition to Monroe, The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson and Adam Beasley reported.
Veldheer is viewed as a fallback option in case Hickey can't land Albert or Monroe -- a sign that the Dolphins fully intend to import a high-octane blindside protector for Ryan Tannehill.
It's believed the team's priority is signing either Albert or Monroe at left tackle and Saffold at guard.
Tannehill was sacked 58 times last season, the highest number in the NFL. Hickey is determined not to let that happen again.
