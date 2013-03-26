Report: Matt Flynn targeted by Jaguars, Bills, Raiders

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported Tuesday that several NFL sources have identified the Jaguars as the most likely destination for Flynn, the quarterback currently locked behind Russell Wilson on the Seattle Seahawks' depth chart.
Harrison: The All-Underrated Team
Some players just don't get the attention they deserve. Elliot Harrison forms a team of the most slept-on studs in the NFL. More ...
According to La Canfora, the Jaguars, Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders have spoken to the Seahawks about a deal, which might materialize before next month's NFL draft.
This isn't the first time Flynn has been connected to the Jaguars. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport said last month that the Jaguars were a logical landing point, given the uncertainty surrounding Blaine Gabbert and Flynn's connection to new Jaguars coach Gus Bradley, who was the Seahawks' defensive coordinator last season.
Rapoport also reported that the Seahawks' preference was to keep Flynn as their backup quarterback, but they would entertain offers for a trade. Despite Flynn's $5.25 million salary in 2013, the Seahawkswill not cut him. The Seahawks can afford a high-priced backup because Wilson (a third-round draft pick last season set to earn $526,217 next season) is such an incredible bargain at the position.
Flynn makes plenty of sense as an option for the Jaguars, Bills and Raiders. Then again, beware of agent spin here. Flynn believed he was getting his long-awaited shot to start when he signed with the Seahawks last year. Drawing the interest of three teams that need a starting quarterback almost is too good to be true.