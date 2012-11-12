Report: Marty Schottenheimer could advise for Chiefs

Marty Schottenheimer has been in contact with the Kansas City Chiefs, but don't expect "Marty Ball" to make a dramatic return to Arrowhead Stadium.
An Internet brushfire started last week when it was reported -- erroneously, as it turned out -- that Schottenheimer had flown to Kansas City to meet with Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.
In reality, Schottenheimer only recently spoke to Hunt and head coach Romeo Crennel via telephone. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Monday that Schottenheimer is available to serve in an advisory capacity, but is not in the mix for a role in any full-time capacity. That includes potential vacancies at head coach or general manager.
Mortensen said on "Monday Night Countdown" that Schottenheimer "has directly offered his encouragement to Crennel and Hunt and preached patience with a young team."
Schottenheimer coached the Chiefs from 1989 to 1998, going 101-58-1 in the regular season and 3-7 in the playoffs. Schottenheimer's most recent gig was in the UFL, where he led the Virginia Destroyers to a league title as the head coach and general manager in 2011. He's now an analyst for ESPN.