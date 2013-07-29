Report: Martez Wilson out 2-4 weeks with elbow injury

The Times-Picayune reported Monday that Martez Wilson will miss two to four weeks with an elbow injury, according to a league source.
Wilson was injured while attempting to make a tackle during Monday's practice. He was seen walking off the field with trainers holding his left arm. Wilson's absence means more opportunities for Chase Thomas and Eric Martin.
"(Thomas and Martin) are getting their reps," Saints coach Sean Payton said, according to The Times-Picayune. "We're going three groups right now, so a lot of these guys are getting plenty of work. At some point -- two to three weeks from now -- we'll reduce those reps."
Wilson entered training camp with the inside track on earning the starting job at strongside outside linebacker. Wilson and Victor Butler were splitting time at the position before Butler was lost for the year with an ACL tear.