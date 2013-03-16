Report: Louis Murphy, New York Giants agree to terms

Murphy, 25, never has caught more than 41 passes in any of his four NFL seasons, but he gives the Giants a young target to develop behind Hakeem Nicks and Victor Cruz. Murphy spent his first three seasons in the league with the Oakland Raiders from 2009 to 2011, recording 90 receptions, 1,371 yards and six touchdowns. He was a role player in Cam Newton's Panthers attack last season, generating 336 yards and one score through the air.