Report: Louis Murphy, New York Giants agree to terms

With Domenik Hixon and Ramses Barden testing the market and unlikely to return to Gotham, the New York Giants are adding depth at wide receiver.
Free-agent tracker
Where will Brent Grimes wind up? Follow him and all the other NFL players on the move in our free-agent tracker. More ...
Jenny Vrentas of The Star-Ledger reported on Saturday that the Giants have agreed to terms with Louis Murphy, who started five games for the Carolina Panthers last season. ProFootballTalk reported that Murphy will sign a one-year deal.
Murphy, 25, never has caught more than 41 passes in any of his four NFL seasons, but he gives the Giants a young target to develop behind Hakeem Nicks and Victor Cruz. Murphy spent his first three seasons in the league with the Oakland Raiders from 2009 to 2011, recording 90 receptions, 1,371 yards and six touchdowns. He was a role player in Cam Newton's Panthers attack last season, generating 336 yards and one score through the air.
Murphy's time in Oakland was soiled with off-the-field drama, but the more pressing question is what Murphy actually can do for the Giants. He's never been more than a background contributor. Perhaps Eli Manning can squeeze more out of him.