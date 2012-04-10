Report: Lots of action among top 10 teams in draft

Beware to those who take pride in the accuracy of their mock draft boards: Things might not be as they appear.
An NFL executive told CBSSports.com in a Tuesday report that "half of the teams in the top 10 are trying to trade out."
An intriguing statement, so let's try to break it down: The Indianapolis Colts are obviously staying put at No. 1, and the Washington Redskins would make America fear for their mental health if they traded out of the No. 2 slot only one month after mortgaging their future to get there.
The Minnesota Vikings are next up at No. 3, and general manager Rick Spielman said last week the team won't be afraid to make a move.
"If we want to get out of that pick, we'll (determine) what it will take to get out of that pick," Spielman said. "Plus you have to be careful of how far you would want to go back (down in the draft). You have to know what you're looking at, depending on how far you go back. Are you getting yourself out of the (range of) the supposedly blue-chip type of players?"
If the Vikings stay put, it's believed they'll take USC All-American Matt Kalil, who's considered the only sure thing in the draft at offensive tackle. If a quarterback-hungry team wants to snatch Texas A&M's Ryan Tannehill before the Cleveland Browns pick at No. 4, Minnesota could have some nice leverage.
The rest of the top 10 consists of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills. There are a whole lot of wild cards who could help themselves by gaining additional picks.