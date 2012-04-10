Around the League

Presented By

Report: Lots of action among top 10 teams in draft

Published: Apr 10, 2012 at 05:59 AM

Beware to those who take pride in the accuracy of their mock draft boards: Things might not be as they appear.

An NFL executive told CBSSports.com in a Tuesday report that "half of the teams in the top 10 are trying to trade out."

An intriguing statement, so let's try to break it down: The Indianapolis Colts are obviously staying put at No. 1, and the Washington Redskins would make America fear for their mental health if they traded out of the No. 2 slot only one month after mortgaging their future to get there.

The Minnesota Vikings are next up at No. 3, and general manager Rick Spielman said last week the team won't be afraid to make a move.

"If we want to get out of that pick, we'll (determine) what it will take to get out of that pick," Spielman said. "Plus you have to be careful of how far you would want to go back (down in the draft). You have to know what you're looking at, depending on how far you go back. Are you getting yourself out of the (range of) the supposedly blue-chip type of players?"

If the Vikings stay put, it's believed they'll take USC All-American Matt Kalil, who's considered the only sure thing in the draft at offensive tackle. If a quarterback-hungry team wants to snatch Texas A&M's Ryan Tannehill before the Cleveland Browns pick at No. 4, Minnesota could have some nice leverage.

The rest of the top 10 consists of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills. There are a whole lot of wild cards who could help themselves by gaining additional picks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW