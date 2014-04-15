Report: Kevin Williams visits N.Y. Giants; no deal made

Quarterbacks Josh Freeman and Matt Flynn aren't the only veterans the New York Giants are kicking the tires on to begin the week.
Big Blue met with defensive tackle Kevin Williams on Monday night, The Star Tribune reported. Williams' visit will continue Tuesday.
A six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, Williams had spent his entire career with the Minnesota Vikings and is experiencing his first taste of the open market.
"I'm not sure what's going to happen," Williams said. "I played 11 years in Minnesota. It didn't work out there and this is my first visit with another team. I'm not sure how to feel. It's all new to me."
The Giantsneed to add depth on the defensive line, where veteran tackle Linval Joseph and defensive end Justin Tuck have departed.
At 33 years old, Williams had a productive 2013 season, finishing his 11th year with 29 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four passes defensed and one interception. Though he's on the decline, Williams still can be a valuable rotation player in spurts.
UPDATE: The Star Tribune reported that Williams concluded his New York visit without signing a contract.
