Report: Justin Houston, Chiefs to resume contract talks

Around The NFL's franchise tag primer identified NFL sack leader Justin Houston as a "no-brainer" to draw the tag if contract talks don't pick up before the March 10 onset of free agency.
To that end, the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston's agent will resume negotiations on a long-term deal this week, Pro Football Talk reported Sunday.
The two parties are expected to meet no later than Wednesday in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine, per ChiefsDigest.com.
The NFL's window for assigning the tag opens Feb. 16 and closes March 2. Pro Football Talk has reported Houston intends to sign the franchise-tag tender if the Chiefs are forced to go that route.
Houston, 26, came one sack shy of breaking Michael Strahan's single-season record of 22.5. It would be no surprise if his camp is attempting to surpass the five-year, $66 million extension that made Clay Matthews the NFL's highest-paid outside linebacker in 2013.
As one of the most valuable impending free agents this offseason, it's highly unlikely Houston will reach the open market.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes Malcolm Butler to the show and plays a free agency edition of "Who Do You Trust?" Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.