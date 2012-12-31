Report: Jon Gruden to interview for open coaching jobs

With anywhere from six to 12 NFL head-coaching jobs expected to become available this week, a familiar face might be creeping back into the mix.
Citing people with knowledge of the situation, CBSSports.com's Mike Freeman reported Monday that Jon Gruden will interview with NFL teams about potential openings.
Freeman reported that a handful of teams have "quietly contacted" Gruden's camp in recent weeks, and representatives for the former Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach have informed teams he'd be willing to talk after the regular season.
Gruden, now an ESPN analyst, repeatedly has expressed contentment with his role on "Monday Night Football," but behind the scenes, his people have shown interest in the ex-coach returning to the NFL, according to Freeman's report.
Freeman listed the Philadelphia Eagles and San Diego Chargers as two potential landing spots for Gruden, but if Chucky willingly enters the picture, we'd expect a flock of teams to come calling.