Report: John Moffitt pleads guilty, gets suspended sentence

Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman John Moffitt pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge last week in connection with a series of incidents last year at a Bellevue, Wash., mall, according to ESPN-Seattle.
Moffitt, a guard who's started 15 games in two seasons for the Seahawks, was fined $1,407 and received a suspended sentence of 24 months, meaning if he stays out of trouble he won't have to serve any time behind bars.
Police say Moffitt was spotted urinating in a parking lot at the city's Bellevue Square mall in June 2012 despite being banned from the shopping center for one year starting in January 2012.