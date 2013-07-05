Report: John Harbaugh gives Lombardi replicas to staff

Assistant coaches around the NFL are kicking up their heels and enjoying their only down time of the year. The summer vacation is just a little bit sweeter for the Baltimore Ravens' coaching staff.
According to the National Football Post, coach John Harbaugh presented each of his assistant coaches with a replica of the 2013 Vince Lombardi Super Bowl Trophy on June 18 -- the last day of work before the summer break.
The original Lombardi Trophy, handcrafted by Tiffany & Co. into seven pounds of sterling silver, is valued at $25,000 to $50,000 and requires about four months to create. Each of the replicas is estimated to cost $10,000 to $20,000.
The replicas are reportedly inscribed with "Super Bowl XLVII," the final score of "34-31" over the San Francisco 49ers, and the phrase "The Team."
The Ravens' official website lists 22 assistant coaches. If each one received a trophy, Harbaugh shelled out between $220,000 and $440,000 from his own pocket. He's raised the bar for the next Super Bowl-winning coach.