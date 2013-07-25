Report: Joe McKnight fails N.Y. Jets' conditioning test

Joe McKnight once taught us that being out of shape and actively participating in an NFL practice can lead to very bad times.
Despite that very public lesson, the New York Jets' reserve running back has run into condition issues once again.
ESPNNewYork.com reported Thursday that McKnight was placed on the physically unable to perform list because he failed the team's conditioning test, according to a source.
It's not a good look for McKnight, who's no lock to make the roster as he enters his fourth season with the Jets. The former fourth-round draft pick has proven himself to be a strong special-teams returner, but he never has carved out a role on offense. McKnight famously said he never had a single conversation with former Jets offensive coordinator Tony Sparano.
The fact that McKnight failed the conditioning test also is a bit head-scratching when you recall what he said in May after the Jets acquired Chris Ivory and Mike Goodson.
"Like I said, I don't care who they bring in," McKnight said. "They're going to have to kill me to take my spot. So, whoever they bring in, I don't care."
His spot will be far easier to take if he's not on the field.