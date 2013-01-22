Around the League

Presented By

Report: Jim Washburn to coach Detroit Lions' defense

Published: Jan 22, 2013 at 02:54 AM

A reunion will take place in Detroit this offseason.

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive line coach Jim Washburn will join the Detroit Lions' staff, USA Today's Mike Garafolo reported Monday. Washburn will be an assistant coach, but will not replace defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, according to Garafolo.

Washburn will be reunited with Lions coach Jim Schwartz after the two spent eight seasons together with the Tennessee Titans from 2001 to 2008.

Washburn's son, Jeremiah, also is on the Lions' staff and recently was promoted to offensive line coach after spending four seasons as an offensive line assistant.

The elder Washburn's hire coincides with Schwartz's adamant statement that the Lions' defensive line will continue to use the much-debated Wide 9.

"We are predominantly playing Wide 9, but we play other fronts," he said Monday, according to the Detroit Free Press. "We're not exclusive that way, and every year you want to try to put your players in what best fits their skill level, and guys like Cliff (Avril), (Kyle) Vanden Bosch, (Lawrence Jackson) and Willie (Young), they fit very well into that defense."

Schwartz and Jim Washburn used the technique to great success in Tennessee. But Washburn was dismissed by the Eagles last season after his line underperformed and his relationship with the staff became toxic.

Lions fans have been frustrated with the scheme after watching team after team gash Ndamukong Suh and company with inside runs and wham blocks.

Linebacker Stephen Tulloch, who played with Washburn in Tennessee, was ecstatic when learning about the hire Tuesday morning on WDFN-AM.

"Jim Washburn will make this defense that much better ... he's a legend," he said.

Lions fans hope he's right.

Follow Kevin Patra on Twitter @kpatra.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW