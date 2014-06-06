Report: Jim Harbaugh contract talks stall with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have quarterback Colin Kaepernick signed deep into the future, but will Jim Harbaugh stick around to coach him?
A source told the site that, while the 49ers have made an offer to the coach, Harbaugh has yet to respond.
Per the report, the sticking point remains Harbaugh's desire to be rewarded financially like a Super Bowl-winning coach -- despite not actually winning a Super Bowl.
Harbaugh, though, told reporters in March that "zero opportunity" exists for him to leave San Francisco before his contract runs out in 2016. He also insisted that he "never said to anybody that I want to be the highest-paid coach in football," following rumors that he was in play this winter to become coach of the Cleveland Browns.
Coming off three straight trips to the NFC title game, the 49ers have evolved into one of the NFL's most creative and consistent franchises.
Until Harbaugh signs a new deal, however, it's fair to question how long the good times will last.
