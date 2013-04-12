Report: Jets discuss trading Mark Sanchez with Revis

As the New York Jets continue their efforts to ship cornerback Darrelle Revis to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an unexpected name reportedly has bubbled up in trade talks.
ProFootballTalk.com reported Friday that discussions between the Jets and Bucs have included chatter of the Buccaneers "assuming the contract" of quarterback Mark Sanchez, who's set to make a guaranteed $8.25 million in 2013.
That feels about right.
Moving Sanchez would represent a financial masterstroke for Jets general manager John Idzik, by opening salary-cap room while dumping a player with whom the team basically is stuck.
It's impossible to imagine what the Bucs would see in the embattled Jets passer. Bucs coach Greg Schianoreportedly isn't sold on Josh Freeman as the Bucs' starter, but selling Sanchez to the fan base as an upgrade would fall on deaf ears.
Around The League's Gregg Rosenthal asked out loud whether Idzik would wait another year to bring in a new quarterback, when it's possible Jets coach Rex Ryan no longer would be in the equation and when new leadership could start from scratch.
That's a logical scenario.
Sanchez in a Bucs uniform? Not so much.