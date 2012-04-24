Report: Jerome Simpson suspended three games

Former Bengals wideout Jerome Simpson has been waiting for the other shoe to drop since free agency began. The receiver famously flipped for a touchdown late last season, but was in trouble before that for allegedly flipping marijuana to customers.
ESPN reports that Simpson will be suspended three games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Simpson was sentenced to 15 days in jail and three years' probation for a felony drug charge in Kentucky. He was originally indicted for a felony charge of marijuana trafficking, but his plea agreement adjusted that charge.
We're a little surprised that Simpson had a market for his services considering the drug issue. He gained 725 yards receiving in his fourth season, but made next to no impact in his first three years. The Bengals showed little interest in retaining Simpson after watching him practice for four years.