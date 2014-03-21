Report: Jermichael Finley 'months' away from signing

Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the former Green Bay Packers tight end is "at least two months away and maybe several months" from being able to sign with a new team on the heels of November surgery to fuse together his C3 and C4 vertebrae.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that the Seahawks and Finley have "mutual interest" in a deal after the seventh-year pass-catcher visited with general manager John Schneider, who was a scout with Green Bay when the team drafted Finley in 2008.
Rapoport was told that Seattle's intentions are for a "deal to get done" once Finley's bruised spinal cord is fully healed, with McGinn noting that the Seahawks told the free agent to "stay in touch."
We cited a potential Finley-to-Seahawks move as one of free agency's under-the-radar developments. The Seahawks have operated a run-heavy offense with Russell Wilson at the helm, but Finley would give this attack a super-deep group at tight end with Luke Willson, Anthony McCoy and Zach Miller on the roster.
