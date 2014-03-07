Report: Jeff Cumberland, Jets in serious contract talks

We fully expect the New York Jets to attack the open market next week in a hunt for offensive playmakers. Before they do, Gang Green is looking to lock up one of its own.
Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Friday that the team is in "serious negotiations" with tight end Jeff Cumberland. It's unclear if the Jets hope to strike a deal before free agency launches Tuesday, but the pass-catcher clearly is part of the plan in Gotham.
He won't make anyone forget about the Rob Gronkowskis of the earth, but Cumberland gives the Jets a serviceable target in the passing game. He hauled in 26 grabs for 398 yards and four scores last season alongside fellow tight end Kellen Winslow. With a position group that currently includes names like Konrad Reuland, Zach Sudfeld, Chris Pantale and Colin Anderson, keeping Cumberland makes sense.
Look for general manager John Idzik to go shopping for additional impact players next week.
New York was linked to Jeremy Maclin before the wide receiver signed a one-year deal to stay with the Eagles, and Emmanuel Sanders reportedly rests on the team's radar, too. The open market is rich with receiver talent led by potential high-value signing Golden Tate and -- if someone wants to overpay for a guy -- New England's Julian Edelman.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" talks the latest news, Jimmy Graham and the best fits in free agency.