Report: Jay Ratliff, Dallas Cowboys staff have tension

The Jay Ratliff saga in Dallas now has an added level of intrigue.
The nose tackle will begin the season on the Cowboys' physically unable to perform list with hamstring and groin injuries. Ratliff didn't attend rehab sessions regularly at Valley Ranch, and sources told ESPNDallas.com that tension exists between Ratliff and the strength and conditioning staff.
Ratliff was asked Wednesday why he didn't attend all the rehab sessions.
"That's a good question," he said.
Ratliff said he had an answer but did not want to delve deeper.
"I do, but rather not say," he said. "Let's just keep the focus on these guys going out there playing and winning games. I'm not going to be here and be a distraction to everybody. Just stay professional about the whole situation, but everyone involved knows what's going on."
The Cowboys are known to have one of the best strength and conditioning teams in football. Owner Jerry Jones explained Ratliff's absence from Valley Ranch as a "combination of schedule and a combination of preference. A lot of that weighs into that."
This is a self-created mess by the Cowboys, who chose to bring back Ratliff despite numerous red flags flapping in the wind. Ratliff still can come back and be a productive player, but none of this feels like it's heading in the right direction.