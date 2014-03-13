Report: James Ihedigbo likely to sign with Detroit Lions

In need of safety help, the Detroit Lions look to be adding one very familiar with new defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.
The Lions are expected to sign ex-Baltimore Ravens safety James Ihedigbo, ProFootballTalk reported Thursday, citing a league source.
The Lions needed to add a safety after parting ways with Louis Delmas -- who signed with the Miami Dolphinsearlier this week.
Ihedigbo, 30, is a very good run defender, but he struggles in coverage. After spending the past two seasons together in Baltimore, his familiarity with Austin should help provide depth at the position. Ihedigbo also can play on special teams.