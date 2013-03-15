Around the League

Report: James Harrison still on Baltimore Ravens' list

Published: Mar 15, 2013 at 01:57 AM

The mutual interest between the Baltimore Ravens and former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison continues to build.

"I've talked to Ozzie and we're going to talk again Saturday," Harrison's agent Bill Parise told The Baltimore Sun on Thursday. "Their timeline is a little slower at this point, but Ozzie's going to have to sign at least a couple of linebackers. I know where we stand. He's made it clear that there's interest from the Ravens, and we have an interest. We would like that very much for James to wind up with great organization like the Ravens. So, we'll wait and see where it goes."

The Ravens' "slower" timeline might have to do with them awaiting a decision from safety Ed Reed. Harrison and the Ravens haven't even talked contract terms.

It's a familiar story from Parise, who said soon after Harrison was cut that he was a good fit in Baltimore.

The agent told The Sun there are six teams that have interest in the five-time Pro Bowl linebacker.

The Ravens make some sense for Harrison. Coming off a Super Bowl championship Baltimore lost outside linebacker Paul Kruger to the Cleveland Browns and inside linebacker Dannelle Ellerbe to the Miami Dolphins along with the retirement of Ray Lewis

The 34-year-old Harrison could provide a good tandem with linebacker Terrell Suggs as well as spelling Courtney Upshaw in certain passing situations.

Baltimore has holes to fill and will look to do it on the cheaper end. Its former nemesis could fit perfectly into both categories.

Follow Kevin Patra on Twitter @kpatra.

