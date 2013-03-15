Report: James Harrison still on Baltimore Ravens' list

"I've talked to Ozzie and we're going to talk again Saturday," Harrison's agent Bill Parise told The Baltimore Sun on Thursday. "Their timeline is a little slower at this point, but Ozzie's going to have to sign at least a couple of linebackers. I know where we stand. He's made it clear that there's interest from the Ravens, and we have an interest. We would like that very much for James to wind up with great organization like the Ravens. So, we'll wait and see where it goes."