Report: Jadeveon Clowney seeks $5M insurance policy

University of South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney isn't eligible for this year's NFL Draft. He appears to be taking steps to protect his future in case he never makes it to Radio City Music Hall.
FOXSports.com reported Wednesday that "a member of Clowney's camp" contacted an insurance company about obtaining a policy worth as much as $5 million if he suffers a catastrophic injury that ends his career.
Clowney's strategy is not unusual among highly rated college prospects. Coastal Advisors, the company contacted by the Clowney associate, has insured 35 other top prospects in the past 15 years. Players are not permitted to enter the NFL Draft until they've been out of high school for at least three years.
Clowney was on the sideline when Gamecocks teammate Marcus Lattimore suffered a gruesome knee injury that drastically affected his draft stock. With Clowney already widely believed to be a first-round pick in waiting, it's been speculated he'd be better off skipping the upcoming college season to protect himself.
Clowney is coming off a hugely impressive sophomore season in which he finished with 13 sacks and 23.5 tackles for losses. This also happened.
South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier already dismissed the idea of Clowney sitting out the season. It'd be a shock if Spurrier was proven wrong.