Report: Greg Jennings offered $10M a year by Packers

The Green Bay Packers offered wide receiver Greg Jennings about $10 million per year "a while ago," a source told ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde. That might not be a bad number considering things have been awfully quiet and a return to the Packers has become a stonger possibility.
A reunion with Joe Philbin on the Miami Dolphins quickly was extinguished as that team signed wide receiver Mike Wallace to a five-year, $60 million deal. The Minnesota Vikings were thought to be in the Jennings hunt, too, but ESPN Twin Cities' Tom Pelissero reported the organization won't chase the two-time Pro Bowl receiver if he wants Wallace-type money. A source told the Green Bay Press-Gazette's Rob Demovsky that Jennings could be back with the Packersif not signed by midnight Wednesday morning. Well, that has come and gone, and we have no Jennings news.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson signed for slightly more than $11 million per year in 2012. Percy Harvin signed for just shy of $11.2 million per year with the Seattle Seahawks this week. Jennings will be 30 years old in September and has been banged up the last two years. He won't approach that $11 million-a-year range.
That $10 million per year from the Packers might not be what Jennings hoped, but it's probably more realistic. We'll see.