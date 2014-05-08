Report: Giants 'seriously' considering Johnny Manziel

NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock predicts Johnny Manziel will tumble down the draft board to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 16, but at least one NFC East team might not let the Texas A&M quarterback get that far.
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If he falls to them at No. 12, the New York Giants reportedly would "seriously consider" drafting Manziel on Thursday night, a source told NJ.com.
That's an intriguing and partially mystifying landing spot for Johnny Football, with two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning firmly entrenched as New York's franchise arm.
Coming off ankle surgery, Eli has embarked on "some light throwing," according to his brother Peyton. With the Giants signal-caller determined to bounce back from a disastrous season that saw him toss a league-high 27 picks, Big Blue has been targeted as a team more likely to draft help at tight end, wide receiver or along the defensive line -- not under center.
The Giants, under general manager Jerry Reese, have made a habit of sticking to their board and drafting the player they deem as the top talent available. Manziel doesn't fit an immediate need, but New York reportedly has spent the offseason pondering if Manning, at 33, has waltzed into the decline phase of his long career.
It's also possible the Giants are floating this information out there to trigger a potential trade in the case that Manziel, indeed, falls. Fear not, friends, all this draft-buzz malarkey will soon give way to the truth on Thursday night.