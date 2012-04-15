Report: Ex-Bear David Terrell held for threatening ex-girlfriend

Former Bears wide receiver David Terrell was held on $10,000 bond Saturday after allegedly grabbing his ex-girlfriend during an argument and threatening to throw her off a balcony of his Chicago high-rise apartment.
Terrell was arrested Friday after the alleged incident, which took place around 2:30 a.m., according to the Chicago Tribune.
The woman told police that Terrell swore at her and said, "I'll throw you off the balcony and say you jumped," according to court records.
The ex-girlfriend said she had just ended a seven-month relationship with Terrell, sparking the argument.
Terrell played in the NFL for five seasons, four with the Bears and one with the Denver Broncos, catching 128 passes for 1,602 yards. The Bears selected him in the first round (No. 8 overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft out of Michigan.