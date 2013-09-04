Report: Ed Reed unlikely for Houston Texans' opener

Houston Texans fans likely will have to wait at least one more week to see what Ed Reed looks like in their favorite team's uniform.
Reed is "highly unlikely" to play Week 1 when the Texanstake on the San Diego Chargers on "Monday Night Football," CBS Sports reported Wednesday.
The veteran safety missed the Texans' entire offseason program while dealing with a hip injury after signing as a free agent in March.
Reed reportedly is progressing, but the Texans have proven throughout the process that they won't rush him onto the field.
The Super Bowl champion was signed from the Baltimore Ravens to add a winning pedigree to a team trying to get over the playoff hump, not for a Week 1 matchup.