Report: Ed Reed at center of Ravens-Texans struggle

The Houston Texans allowed Ed Reed to leave town without a deal Friday. Getting the Pro Bowl safety to come back might be a chore.
CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported the Texans will face competition for Reed's services from the Baltimore Ravens at next week's NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix.
La Canfora said a deal for Reed is likely to come together in Arizona, with top brass from both teams planning to meet with Reed's representatives. The Ravens are expected to make a push to re-sign Reed after the Texans' offer "wasn't substantial enough" to lock down the 34-year-old safety, according to La Canfora.
A report from The Baltimore Sun on Friday stated interest between Reed and the Texans remained "heavy," according to a source, but USA Today reported the Ravens "won't let him walk without a fight."