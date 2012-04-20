Report: Eagles willing to trade Samuel for 5th or 6th

Reports the Philadelphia Eagles were "looking for a 3d or 4th rd pick for (Samuel) were wrong. They are willing to take a 5th or 6th," tweeted Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
We're looking at a surprisingly low cost for a proven cornerback who started 14 games last season. It speaks to Andy Reid's desire to streamline a defensive backfield that had players operating out of position last season. Samuel, Nnamdi Asomugha and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie proved that three's a crowd.
Interested teams remain aware of Samuel's age -- he's 31 -- and can't be thrilled with his contract. With two years left, Samuel's set to earn $10 million with a $100,000 offseason workout bonus in 2012 and $11.5 million with a $100,000 workout bonus in 2013. The Eagles are reportedly willing to chop $2.5 million off next season's bill, but that won't please Samuel.
Bottom line: Samuel's age and price tag aside, an NFL team will come calling. Look for a deal to be completed soon.