Report: Eagles asked about C.J. Spiller before Sproles

After reports surfaced that Philadelphia made an offer almost two months ago for Miami Dolphins pass rusher Dion Jordan, we learned that Chip Kelly and friends also made a play for running back C.J. Spiller.
CSN Philly's Geoff Mosher reported Monday that the team reached out to the Bills in hopes of trading for Buffalo's explosive Pro Bowl player. The Bills reportedly showed no interest in shopping him, which led the Eagles to eventually complete a deal with the Saints for Darren Sproles in March.
Mosher places the Spiller inquiry as "likely" coming in February, another indication that Kelly had designs on cutting ties with DeSean Jackson months ago.
Both Sproles and Spiller give their teams elusive pass-catching options out of the backfield, but C.J. is half a decade younger and two seasons removed from a 1,200-yard campaign on the ground. Limited by ankle problems last year, Spiller looms as a bona fide bounce-back candidate come September.
That will happen in Buffalo, not Philly, but the subtext is clear: The Eagles aren't wasting time putting Kelly's vision into place.
