Report: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie won't get tag

In our franchise tag primer, Around The League projected 17 teams to use the franchise tag this season. The Philadelphia Eagles were not one of them. It looks like we'll get that one right.
This isn't a huge surprise; cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie is truly the only decent unrestricted free agent on the roster. DRC hasn't exactly impressed in Philadelphia, and he doesn't fit the aggressive style that new coach Chip Kelly wants in a cornerback.
Rodgers-Cromartie is one of the riskiest players to evaluate in free agency. Someone is going to bet big on his talent, and it's possible he could be the highest-paid cornerback in free agency. The New England Patriots' Aqib Talib has off-field concerns and the Atlanta Falcons' Brent Grimes is coming off a serious injury.
The Eagles' front office knows Rodgers-Cromartie well, and it would be a surprise if they make him a serious offer.