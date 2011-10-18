Report: Dolphins owner Ross consulting with Mangini

Last week, we heard whispers that former New York Jets and Cleveland Browns coach Eric Mangini was in talks to serve as a defensive consultant with the under-fire Philadelphia Eagles.
A cast of characters, including Mangini, came out of the woodwork to deny that one. This next one might be tougher to swat away.
Mangini, who works as an analyst for ESPN, chats regularly with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, The Miami Herald reported Tuesday, citing multiple sources.
The newspaper reported that Ross and Mangini talk on a "fairly regular basis." Ross reportedly respects Mangini's opinion of the Dolphins, but the former coach is not viewed as a coaching candidate if Tony Sparano fails to survive the team's shaky 0-5 start.
Sparano met with reporters Monday and offered no excuses for the team's 24-6 debacle against the Jets: "I need to coach better. They need to play better."
Revelations to nobody.
Maybe from now on, when a reporter wants answers for Miami's stumblings, Sparano can try: "That was Mangini's idea." But that's not how Sparano operates. He's had trouble winning football games, but he's not failed in handling a demoralizing situation in Miami with a fair amount of poise.