Report: Dez Bryant might have disc problem in back

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis after missing Wednesday's session with a back issue.
The 25-year-old dealt with back issues at the end of last season and has missed several snaps this season with tightness and reported back spasms.
While the Cowboys indicated Bryant was held back in practice as a precaution, the receiver's injury could be disconcerting. Citing sources close to Bryant, Fox Sports Southwest reported that there are "concerns he is suffering from a bulging or herniated disc in his back and that measures being taken to treat the ailment go far beyond precautionary."
Bryant dismissed the severity of the injury Thursday, saying he'll be on the field Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints.
"C'mon, you know I'm going to play,'' Bryant said.
Bryant is having a Pro Bowl season and constantly has played through injuries during his four-year NFL career. We believe him when he says he'll be on the field. How much his back will affect his play is something we'll monitor.
UPDATE: Jerry Jones, during his weekly radio spot on KRLD-FM, dismissed the Fox Sports Southwest report.