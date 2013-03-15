Report: Dennis Pitta drawing interest from NFL teams

Free-agent tracker
Aaron Wilson of The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that restricted free-agent tight end Dennis Pitta has been "the subject of preliminary inquiries" from multiple NFL teams, according to NFL sources.
The Ravens chose to restrict Pitta with a second-round tender at a cost of $2.023 million. Locking him down with a first-round tender (at $2.879 million) would have assured that Pitta stayed in Baltimore, but interested clubs are now creeping around.
Pitta emerged last season as a reliable target for quarterback Joe Flacco. With 61 catches for 669 yards, Pitta tied for second on the Ravens in receptions. He proved to be a dangerous target during Baltimore's Super Bowl run, hauling in 14 catches for 163 yards and three scores.
We rarely see teams jump on restricted free agents when it comes down to it. The tight end position is becoming central to passing games league-wide, and it's not unusual to see chatter bubble up around Pitta, but we'd be surprised if anyone pulls the trigger.
UPDATE: Connecting the dots, Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald cited a league source to report the Miami Dolphins had expressed interest in Pitta, but "backed off" after landing free-agent tight end Dustin Keller on Friday.