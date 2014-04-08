Report: Demaryius Thomas' shoulder not separated

Demaryius Thomas' shoulder injury didn't prevent him from setting a Super Bowl record with 13 receptions.
'ATL Podcast'
The Around The League team hits all the NFL's hottest topics in its award-winning podcast. Join the conversation. Listen
Although Thomas reportedly still is recovering, he joined Peyton Manning at Duke University for workouts on Wednesday.
The Broncos have played coy with details on the injury. It's believed to have occurred on a vicious hit from Kam Chancellor early in Super Bowl XLVIII.
According to Mike Klis of the Denver Post, the injury is not a separation of the shoulder -- as was reported in early February.
We will have a better idea of Thomas' status once Broncos' spring practices begin and offseason training activities start in late May.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys begin the offseason Roster Reset series with the AFC West and dive into the ATL mailbag.