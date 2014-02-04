Report: Demaryius Thomas separated shoulder in SB

Lost in the Denver Broncos' Super Bowl XLVIII debacle was Demaryius Thomas setting a Super Bowl record with 13 receptions.
As it turns out, Thomas managed the feat while playing through a painful injury.
Thomas suffered a separated shoulder early in the game, Vic Lombardi of KCNC-TV in Denver reported Tuesday. Thomas was knocked backward on a vicious hit from Kam Chancellor, but Lombardi was unable to confirm if that was the blow that caused the injury.
Thomas was feeling so much pain in his left shoulder Monday morning that he needed help rolling his bag to the luggage cart, according to The Denver Post.
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Tony McDaniel told Around The League's Marc Sessler that the Broncosappeared to be giving up in the second half of the blowout loss.
If Denver did lack backbone late in the game, Thomas is exempt from such criticism. He drew a whopping 18 targets while dragging his arm around.
Depending on the severity of the separation, Thomas might miss a portion of the offseason program. After taking time to rest, he likely will be back to full health by the time training camp rolls around in late July.
