Report: DeMarcus Ware fined $15,750 for Big Ben hit

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Warehas been fined $15,750 by the NFL for his hit on Ben Roethlisberger last week, ESPNDallas.com reported Thursday, citing a source.
Ware smacked the Pittsburgh Steelers' star quarterback in the back of the head with his arm during a pass rush in the fourth quarter. Ware was flagged for roughing the passer and now will cough up some cash to the league.
Hits to the quarterback's head will draw a fine. It's as simple as that.
Ware should be thankful the call didn't cost the Cowboys a game that was decided in overtime. Dallas needs wins to make the playoffs, and a personal foul in the wrong moment can be costly.