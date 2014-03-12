Report: Darrelle Revis, Jets talk possible reunion

Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
Manish Mehta of The New York Daily News reported Wednesday that the Jets and Revis' camp have discussed the possibility of a reunion, 11 months after the Jets traded the Pro Bowl cornerback to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following an acrimonious salary dispute.
Revis was released Wednesday after the Bucs were unable find a trading partner for the star. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported multiple teams called to inquire about Revis' availability prior to his release.
One potentially important factor at play here: Revis has been strongly linked to the New England Patriots, who have a need at cornerback after Aqib Talib signed with the conference rival Denver Broncos on Tuesday night.
One member of the Revis camp told Mehta he was convinced Revis will be playing in Foxborough.
"It's going to happen," the person said.
If the Jets are on the fence about doing more business with Revis, the thought of him lining up for Bill Belichick could be enough to put them over the top. Stay tuned.