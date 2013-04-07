Report: Darrelle Revis has $3M tied to Jets' workouts

The New York Jets might have plans to trade Darrelle Revis, but that doesn't mean he's excused from voluntary workouts.
Revis' contract has $3 million in bonuses tied to his participation in offseason workouts, ESPNNew York.com's Rich Cimini reported on Sunday. He has been rehabbing in Arizona from anterior cruciate ligament surgery, but the Jets will require his presence in New Jersey. The program begins April 15.
"I think as we get into the offseason program -- it's all voluntary -- but you would hope that most of your players want to be there and be in the building and get the juices flowing with our staff and everybody that we have," Jets general manager John Idzik said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indanapolis.
"We have a fine medical staff. We have a great training staff. We have tremendous facilities, so we feel that we have a lot to offer Darrelle and all of our players," Idzik said. "We would hope that they would be there, but at the end of the day, it's what's best for Darrelle, how can we get him to clear medically and get back to the field to where he was before as quickly as possible."
Revis' presence might make for an awkward situation, but he'll deal with it for $3 million.
UPDATE: New York Daily News reporter Manish Mehta confirmed Sunday that Revis will report April 15. Sources tell Mehta that Idzik is indeed willing to pull the trigger on a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the week of the 2013 NFL Draft "if the price is right."