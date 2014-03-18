Report: Cotchery leaves Panthers visit without deal

Recently signed blocking tight end Mike McNeill has five career receptions -- three more than the entirety of the current Carolina Panthers wide receiving corps.
After losing Steve Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, Ted Ginn to the Arizona Cardinals, Brandon LaFell to the New England Patriots and missing out on hometown hero Hakeem Nicks to the Indianapolis Colts, the Panthers are thinking about adding a wide receiver with 437 career catches.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery will visit the Panthers on Monday, Mark Kaboly of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.
Cotchery was a college star at N.C. State, so it would be a bit of a homecoming if he signs.
Turning 32 in June, Cotchery is ideally suited for the No. 3 receiver role on a contender. The problem in Carolina is that there are not two wide receivers better than him on the roster.
The expectation in Pittsburgh has been that Cotchery will end up re-signing after leading the team with 10 touchdown receptions last season. Perhaps he's simply setting his market value before bringing the offer back to the Steelers.
UPDATE: Cotchery left his meeting with Carolina on Tuesday without a contract, The Charlotte Observer reports. The 10-year veteran wide receiver will choose between the Panthers and Steelers.
