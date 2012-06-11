Report: Coale, Hanna, McSurdy sign with Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will conclude their offseason workouts with a three-day minicamp this week, and have now started signing their picks from the 2012 NFL Draft. Todd Archer of ESPN Dallas reported Monday that the Cowboyshave signed three of their seven selections to four-year contracts.
Signing on Monday were receiver Danny Coale, a fifth-round pick, tight end James Hanna, a sixth-round pick, and linebacker Caleb McSurdy, a seventh-round pick. Financial terms of the contracts were not disclosed, but each contract is expected to include league-minimum base salaries of $390,000 (2012), $480,000 (2013), $570,000 (2014) and $660,000 (2015).
As for signing bonuses, Coale's draft slot (17th pick in the fifth round) carries a projected signing bonus of $190,052, with Hanna (16th pick in the sixth round) due $104,852 and McSurdy (15th pick in the seventh round) scheduled to receive $59,400.
With the Cowboys signing three of their picks, the New Orleans Saints are now the only NFL team that has not signed a single draft pick this offseason.