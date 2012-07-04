Report: City uses cannons bought for Pats title

Independence Day is for family and food. It's for knowing how lucky we are. And ... it is for explosives.
With a little help from our friend, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, we now present the most depressing Fourth of July celebration in the country.
For its big display, the city used confetti cannons bought for a planned parade celebrating a New England PatriotsSuper Bowl title that never happened, according to Curt Nickisch of WBUR-AM radio in Boston. To echo Ian, who pointed Nickisch's report out to us: Ouch.
That's allowed on Fourth of July, right? After all, this is more or less a day-long taunting of the British.