Report: Chiefs to work out Luke Joeckel, Lane Johnson

As the Kansas City Chiefs do their homework ahead of next month's draft, a pair of top offensive tackle prospects are under the microscope.
The Sideline Views' Adam Caplan reported Friday that coach Andy Reid will lead a contingent to Texas A&M to work out bookend Luke Joeckel, according to a source. From there the group will cross the state line to Oklahoma for a visit with left tackle Lane Johnson.
Reid will be joined by general manager John Dorsey and line coaches Andy Heck and Eugene Chung, Caplan reported.
Friday's road trip is no surprise. The Chiefs are thought be high on both tackles and -- with Alex Smith on the roster -- the chances of selecting a quarterback at No. 1 are fading fast. Adding a lineman certainly raises further questions about the future of Branden Albert, the veteran left tackle who signed his one-year franchise tag this week, but might ultimately be shopped.
Caplan's chats with various league executives have elicited a variety of opinions on which college lineman sits atop the heap. It comes down to what teams want and are willing to accept at this point in the players' careers, Caplan was told. Joeckel, Johnson and Central Michigan's Eric Fisher all are viewed as immediate starters, but NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah still projects Joeckel to land with Kansas City when all is said and done.