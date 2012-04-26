Report: Chargers eyeing move up for Mark Barron

Kevin Acee of U-T San Diego reports, via a team source, that the Chargers are trying to move up in the first round to take safety Mark Barron. To make that kind of move, they likely would have to go from No. 18 all the way up to No. 10, where the Buffalo Bills draft.
While the Bills have some interest in moving up for Matt Kalil, general manager Buddy Nix also could be interested in moving down in the draft if Kalil is taken by someone else. The Bills want to draft a left tackle, but there aren't any worthy of the No. 10 spot other than Kalil. The Bills potentially could move down to No. 18 and take a player like Riley Reiff or Jonathan Martin.
Nix and Chargers general manager A.J. Smith worked together for years in San Diego, so they are logical trading partners. It's so logical, we don't expect it to happen.