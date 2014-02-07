Report: Chargers' Danario Alexander has surgery again

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Danario Alexander missed the entire season after tearing his right ACL in August. Now, his preparation for the 2014 season has been put in jeopardy.
Alexander underwent an additional follow-up surgery to repair the right knee in January, U-T San Diego's Michael Gehlken reported Thursday, citing sources.
The receiver has a history of knee troubles, undergoing at least five surgeries on his left knee dating to his college days.
Alexander is an impending free agent. The additional surgery will put his readiness for training camp in question, and his chances of sticking with the Chargers appear "unlikely," according to Gehlken.
Alexander entered 2013 slotted as the Chargers' No. 1 receiver after emerging as an impact player down the stretch run of 2012. In just 10 games, Alexander nabbed 37 receptions for 658 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Chargers have questions at receiver behind standout rookie Keenan Allen. With concerns about Malcom Floyd's future, Alexander's size made him an enticing option to retain. However, the newest surgery throws another wrench in the Chargers' 2014 receiving corps.
