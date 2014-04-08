Report: Cardinals' Yeremiah Bell mulling retirement

Lost in the hype surrounding the Arizona Cardinals' cornerback pairing of Patrick Peterson and Antonio Cromartie are question marks at safety.
Free safety/nickelback Tyrann Mathieu is ahead of schedule in his rehab from reconstructive knee surgery, but he remains without a timetable for his return.
There also are questions surrounding free-agent strong safety Yeremiah Bell, a 16-game starter and every-down player in 2013.
The Cardinals have offered Bell a one-year contract, but the 36-year-old is mullingretirement, according to KGME-AM's Mike Jurecki and ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss.
Bell more than held his own last season on the NFL's seventh-ranked defense. Even if the Cardinals plan to add a safety in the early rounds of the 2014 NFL Draft, they want Bell back as a mentor and "bridge" starter while Tony Jefferson and a potential draft pick develop.
If Bell does decide to walk away, it will put an end to one of the NFL's most unique success stories of the modern era.
