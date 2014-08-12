Report: Cardinals expect John Abraham back soon

Before that happens, he needs to make an appearance with the team.
Drilling into their third week of training camp, the Cardinals expect Abraham to report soon, "perhaps this week," according to Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic.
The 36-year-old defender has been excused from the team without explanation since the start of camp. He was charged with drunken driving in late June, with a court date set for later this month.
After Bruce Arians touted Abraham as a freak of nature this offseason, the coach challenged the outside linebacker on Monday to hit the scene in top shape in an effort to catch up with his teammates.
"A lot of the new stuff that we have right now he hasn't been exposed to," Arians said. "There will be a learning curve, but, hopefully, he's going to have over 20 days to be ready."
Abraham might still face league discipline, but the Cardinals need everything they can milk out of the quarterback-chaser who racked up 11.5 sacks last season. With Daryl Washington and Karlos Dansby stripped from the lineup, Abraham's return to the desert has never been more important.
