Report: Bucs brass 'on board' for Darrelle Revis trade

Published: Mar 13, 2013 at 02:55 PM
Chris Wesseling

Wednesday's big-money signing of safety Dashon Goldson reportedly won't preclude the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from continuing their pursuit of a Darrelle Revis trade.

The Bucs have been the favorites to land Revis since free agency commenced, and they're evidently still champing at the bit to land the shutdown cornerback. The team's management is "fully on board" with a Revis trade, multiple sources told Yahoo! Sports' Jason Cole on Wednesday.

New York Jets general manager John Idzik has a reputation for deliberateness, and he has yet to be swayed by the Bucs' offer for Revis. The reported sticking point is the No. 13 overall pick in April's 2013 NFL Draft, which the Bucs have been unwilling to sacrifice in a deal for Revis.

If the Jets are modeling their potential trade haul on the first-, third- and seventh-round draft picks the Minnesota Vikings collected from the Seattle Seahawks in the Percy Harvin blockbuster, it's hard to blame Bucs general manager Mark Dominik for balking.

Dominik's first-rounder at No. 13 overall carries more value than the No. 25 overall selection the Seahawks traded. More importantly, Revis' healthy is a complete mystery following reconstructive knee surgery on his torn anterior cruciate ligament. Last but not least, the Vikings had the option of hitting Harvin with the franchise tag for two more years while Revis' current contract prohibits the use of the tag.

The sides could find common ground in the coming days, though, as one source told Cole the Bucs are more willing to give up their 2014 first-round pick. Since the Jets are in full-blown rebuilding mode this year, it's a compromise that makes plenty of sense.

