Report: Browns' Weeden to get 'most' first-team reps

The early details of the Cleveland Browns' quarterback competition are coming into focus. As it stands, it's not much of a competition at all.
Terry Pluto of the Cleveland-Plain Dealer reported Sunday that second-year quarterback Brandon Weeden will get "most" of the first-team reps in offseason workouts. That means Jason Campbell -- signed by the team last week -- will at least begin the Browns' offseason program firmly in a backup role.
Hanging over everything is the 2013 NFL Draft. Banner hasn't ruled out the Browns selecting a quarterback next month, though the underwhelming nature of this draft class might work to the advantage of both Weeden and Campbell.
Weeden was not brought in by the current leadership, but it appears the Browns' new regime will give him the opportunity to build on an uneven rookie campaign. That doesn't mean he's won over a room that surely includes a share of Weeden skeptics.