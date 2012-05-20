Report: Broncos, Ryan Clady open extension talks

When healthy, Clady is an elite tackle and teams rarely let top players at that position hit unrestricted free agency. The Broncos currently have a bit of leverage in talks as they will have the option of using the franchise tag on Clady next offseason. This year's tag was worth $9.383 million in base salary. With the formula for determining the franchise tag now tied to a percentage of the salary cap, and the salary cap expected to remain flat, the tag for offensive linemen could actually drop to under $9.3 million in 2013.